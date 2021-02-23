Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.