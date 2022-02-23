Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.