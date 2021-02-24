Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.