Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's w…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 13 degrees is today's…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. …
This evening in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 6 degrees is today's low. Mo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 17-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 6F. Winds lig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with…