Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Widespread rain and thunderstorms today have prompted the National Weather Service to issue for Southern Illinois a general flood watch, a flood warning for the Big Muddy River and a wind advisory.