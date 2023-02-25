Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.