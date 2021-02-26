Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
