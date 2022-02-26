Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.