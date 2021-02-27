Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.