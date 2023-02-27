Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Carbondale, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
