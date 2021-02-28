Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
