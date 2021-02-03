Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.