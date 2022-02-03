 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News