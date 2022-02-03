Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.