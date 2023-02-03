It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
