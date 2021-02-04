Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.