The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
