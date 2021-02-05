Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.