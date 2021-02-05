 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

