Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.