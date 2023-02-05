Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecas…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.