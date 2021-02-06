Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.