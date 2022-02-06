The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
