Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecas…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. W…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …