 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.78. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News