Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. W…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecas…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…