Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
