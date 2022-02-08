Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The much-anticipated winter storm has begun. Here's the latest info from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner on the timing and amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Rain is e…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. It …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…