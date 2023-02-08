Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. W…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecas…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…