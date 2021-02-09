Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.15. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.