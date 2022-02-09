Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Rain is e…
The much-anticipated winter storm has begun. Here's the latest info from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner on the timing and amounts of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Occasional snow showers. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. It …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.