Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from WED 7:02 PM CST until THU 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
