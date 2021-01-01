 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

