Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.