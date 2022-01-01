Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
