Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Models are…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. There is a 51% cha…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Wednesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Pa…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. …
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold da…
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
This evening in Carbondale: Mainly clear. Low near 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Wednesday.…