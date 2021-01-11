It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds sho…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variabl…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorr…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just …
Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Saturday, with temperatures in …