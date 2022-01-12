Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across parts of Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
