Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.