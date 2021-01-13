Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcaste…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Mo…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale …
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variabl…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecast…