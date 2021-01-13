 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News