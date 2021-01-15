 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

