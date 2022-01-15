Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.