Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 5:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
Snow will return to Central and Southern Illinois on Friday evening through the morning hours Saturday. See how conditions will vary across the region in our updated forecast.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
