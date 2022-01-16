Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
