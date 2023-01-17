Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
