Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 6:00 AM CST. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
