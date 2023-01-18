Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
