 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News