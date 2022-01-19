Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.