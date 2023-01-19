Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees t…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted.…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees t…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50'…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures jus…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.