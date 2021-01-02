 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News