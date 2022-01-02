Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
