Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
