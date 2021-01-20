The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
