Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

