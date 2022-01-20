Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 11-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.