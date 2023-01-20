Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
